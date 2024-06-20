Sr DCM Ferozepur inspects food prices on trains

Senior divisional commercial manager (Sr DCM) Ferozepur division Paramdeep Singh Saini on Thursday conducted an unannounced inspection to check if food articles were being sold at reasonable price inside trains. Saini advised passengers to travel only with valid tickets besides appealing unreserved ticket holders to not travel in reserved coaches. (HT file photo for representation)

He inspected the “Malwa Express” to check whether Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) catering products were being sold at as per guidelines.

Saini thoroughly inspected air-conditioned and sleeper coaches of the entire train between Jammu Tawi and Ludhiana. He inquired from each passenger who had purchased food items in each coach and whether they had taken the bill for it or not. During the inspection in various coaches, 10 such cases were found in which the authorised seller of IRCTC had sold water bottles for ₹20 instead of the approved ₹15. The seller had not even given bill for food items to any passenger. IRCTC officials have been informed of departmental action against the pantry car licensee as per rules.

During an inspection of air-conditioned coaches, it was found that the coach attendant had kept bundles of bedrolls in the way of passengers. These bundles were removed immediately so that passengers do not face any problems while boarding and deboarding the coach. Also, the coach attendant was counselled in this regard and the concerned division was informed for necessary action.

Under the special ticket checking drive being carried out in view of the rush during summer season, intensive ticket checking was done in Malwa Express. During ticket checking, fine amount upwards of ₹60,000 was collected from passengers travelling irregularly. During the drive, 30 passengers travelling without ticket in sleeper coach were deboarded from the train at Dasua and an additional 60 at Jalandhar Cantt railway station with the help of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel. Saini advised passengers to travel only with valid tickets besides appealing unreserved ticket holders to not travel in reserved coaches.