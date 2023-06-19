Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra: Traffic to be diverted at 7 major points in Ludhiana today

The city traffic police have diverted the movement of vehicles at seven key points in the city in view of Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra on Tuesday and advised residents to take alternate routes to avoid traffic snarls. Traffic police said that the diversions will remain in place till the time the procession crosses the route. (Manish/HT)

The traffic police have released a diversion plan in this regard.

The procession will start from Durga Mata Mandir on Jagraon Bridge and will proceed through Fountain Chowk and end at a palace near Aarti Chowk. Traffic will be diverted at as many as seven points, as per the plan released by the traffic police.

The traffic heading from Fountain Chowk towards Bharat Nagar Chowk will be diverted via Mall Road, while the traffic heading from Fountain Chowk and going towards Jagroan Bridge will be diverted towards Lakkar Bridge from old Sessions Chowk.

Traffic police said that the diversions will remain in place till the time the procession crosses the route. The procession will tentatively start from 4 pm onwards, and the deployment of barriers and traffic police will start early morning.

The traffic heading towards Fountain Chowk from Cemetery Road and College will be diverted towards Old Sessions Chowk, while the traffic heading from Ghumar Mandi to Fountain Chowk will be diverted towards adjoining roads.

Traffic heading from College Road, Kalia Sweets to Ghumar Mandi side will be diverted towards Rose Garden Road via Shiv Mandir Road, while the traffic coming from Sagu Chowk to Aarti Chowk will be diverted toward College Road through Maya Nagar, according the traffic plan.

Vehicles moving towards Fountain Chowk from the Bharat Nagar Chowk will be diverted towards Rani Jhansi road via Chhatri Chowk. At the old sessions Chowk, traffic heading towards the intersection through the fountain Chowk will be diverted via Lakkar bridge.

Traffic coming from Ghumar Mandi via the Bhai Bala intersection will be diverted towards Mall Road till the time procession reaches Khalsa College for Women and crosses Aarti Chowk.

Vehicles heading towards Aarti Chowk from Malhar Road traffic lights will be diverted towards Bhai Bala Chowk via Hero Bakery Chowk.

Assistant commissioner of police Charanjiv Lamba said no vehicles will be allowed to intrude in the procession. He said that the residents are advised to use other alternative routes.

He further said that residents, who would be joining the procession, should avoid parking their vehicles on the road to maintain the flow of traffic and use public transport wherever possible.

Former councillor of ward no 66, Narinder Sharma requested the civic body to deploy mechanical sweeping machines along the route of the procession as a large number of residents from the district and nearby areas participate in the festival. In his letter, Sharma wrote that it is important to clear the waste and leftovers along the route to avoid any unnecessary clogging of drains and road blockades.