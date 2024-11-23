Menu Explore
Srinagar experiences coldest night of season at -1.2°C

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 23, 2024 07:40 AM IST

The day temperatures were slightly above normal with MeT predicting another day of dry weather on Saturday

The night temperatures across Kashmir valley plunged below zero with Pahalgam in south Kashmir recording a minimum of -2.3 degree Celsius, the meteorological centre in Srinagar said on Friday.

Border Security Force personnel intensified patrolling in snow in North Kashmir's Keran sector in Kupwara. (ANI)
It said that summer capital Srinagar witnessed -1.2 degree Celsius, some 1.3 notches below normal.

“In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a minimum night temperature of -0.6 degree Celsius while in Kupwara, mercury dropped to -0.8 degree Celsius,” the MeT said in an update.

“On Nov 24, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rain and snow (over higher reaches) at scattered to fairly widespread places during November 23 late night to November 24 forenoon,” it said.

“Slight rise in minimum temp during Nov 23 and 24 and thereafter fall by 2-3°C expected,” it said.

November 25 to 30 is again expected to be generally dry. “The December will start with cloudy weather with light rain or snow (higher reaches) at scattered to fairly widespread places during late night of Nov 30 to forenoon of Dec 1,” it said.

