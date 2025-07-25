Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Srinagar: Head constable hurt as service rifle goes off accidentally

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 03:09 pm IST

A head constable in Jammu and Kashmir was injured by an accidental gunshot from his service rifle while cleaning it at a former MLA's residence.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, posted at former MLA Mohammad Ashraf’s residence in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area, was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally on Friday, officials said.

The head constable was allegedly cleaning his service rifle at former MLA Mohammad Ashraf’s residence in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area when it accidentally went off. (Shutterstock)
The head constable was allegedly cleaning his service rifle at former MLA Mohammad Ashraf’s residence in Srinagar’s Pantha Chowk area when it accidentally went off. (Shutterstock)

The cop sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to the hospital, said the officials. He was allegedly cleaning his service rifle at the time, they added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Srinagar: Head constable hurt as service rifle goes off accidentally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On