Srinagar: Head constable hurt as service rifle goes off accidentally

A Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable, posted at former MLA Mohammad Ashraf's residence in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area, was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally on Friday, officials said. The head constable was allegedly cleaning his service rifle at former MLA Mohammad Ashraf's residence in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area when it accidentally went off.

The cop sustained a gunshot injury in his leg and was rushed to the hospital, said the officials. He was allegedly cleaning his service rifle at the time, they added.