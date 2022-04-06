Srinagar saw warmest March in 131 years: Experts
Srinagar recorded warmest temperatures in the month of March in 131 years, weather analysts said, while referring to the data being maintained since 1891.
“We recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C in March 2022, the highest since the data was started to be recorded in 1891. In March 1971, we had seen a highest of 27.3°C,” said Mohammad Hussain Mir, meteorologist at Srinagar centre of IMD.
“Change is natural, but this can also be a result of global warming,” he said.
Not only Srinagar, many parts of the union territory have been reeling under a heat wave.
“Every weather station has been recording 9-10 degrees above normal temperatures. The most affected area is the Pir Panjal range, including Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, and Ramban starting from Katra in Jammu,” he added.
Kashmir’s prominent and reliable weather spotter, Kashmir_Weather, also wrote a series of tweets saying that the mean temperatures in March have been warmest this year.
“Srinagar records warmest March in 131 years, other stations follow suit. March 2022 was the warmest in Srinagar since at least 1892,” it said.
The social media channel said that Srinagar recorded a mean maximum of 20.7°C, which was the warmest since 2004. The mean minimum temperature stood at 6.7°C, which was the highest ever in 131 years.
“The overall figure for March was 13.7°C in 2022, and 13.6°C in 2004, thus surpassing the previous record set in 2004,” it said, informing further that Srinagar has also recorded lowest rainfall in March since 2008.
Jammu recorded its second warmest temperature since 1982. “In 2004, the mean temperature stood at 24.4°C, while in 2022 it was 23.3°C,” it said.
Meteorologist Mir said the world is moving more towards global warming after beginning its journey from the Ice Age.
Specifically this year, he said, hot and dry winds are prevailing over Jammu and Kashmir.
“The winds from the Mediterranean which flow over J&K are coming over from dry areas. From the Mediterranean, these follow the route of Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and at no place are able to absorb moisture,” he added.
“Besides, the subtropical westerly jet stream above has shifted 600km north than its normal position,” he said.
Not only the spring, Kashmir’s winter this year was less severe than the past three years.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
-
New policy to identify, develop sport as a skill, says CM Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi government's sports policy is aimed at identifying individual talents and developing sports as a skill. The CM distributed monetary awards to bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, and Olympians Manika Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar. While Punia was awarded with a cheque of ₹1 crore, Batra, Deepak Kumar and coach Shallaz Kumar were awarded ₹10 lakh each.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics