Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Srinagar school fire: Narrow escape for students, top floor gutted

ByAsian News International
Nov 14, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Fire officer says cause of blaze, which was restricted to top floor of school in Kursoo Rajbagh area, yet to be ascertained

Students and teachers were evacuated in the nick of time when a fire broke out at the Muslim Public High School in Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Smoke billowing from the top floor of the Muslim Public High School at Rajbagh in Srinagar as firefighters try to douse the fire on Thursday afternoon. (PTI Photo)
Smoke billowing from the top floor of the Muslim Public High School at Rajbagh in Srinagar as firefighters try to douse the fire on Thursday afternoon. (PTI Photo)

The fire damaged the entire top floor of the building, Srinagar divisional fire officer Zorawar Singh said.

“We received a call at 12.31pm and responded immediately. The top floor had been gutted and students and faculty were being evacuated. We carried out a search to check for any students stuck in the fire, after which we started our operation,” he said.

Panic-stricken students after the fire broke out at the Muslim Public High School in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Panic-stricken students after the fire broke out at the Muslim Public High School in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“The fire has been doused but cooling process will take time. The fire did not spread anywhere else, only the top floor of the building was affected. The cause is yet to be ascertained,” the fire officer said.

The school is located in the Kursoo Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

