Srinagar smart city projects prioritised for G20 complete: SMC commissioner

Srinagar municipal corporation(SMC) commissioner Athar Amin Khan on Monday said all the projects under smart city project prioritised for G20 event scheduled from May 22 have been completed or are near completion.

Khan, who is CEO of the smart city project, said the renovation of iconic Ghanta Ghar or clock tower will finish before the third G20 tourism working group meeting scheduled in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.

The administration has been on a major facelifting and renovation drive particularly from the beginning of 2023 in Srinagar in the run up to the G20 event.

Khan said they have already spruced up the Airport Road and flyover while also illuminating the city. “Polo View market has already been inaugurated. A certain stretch of MA road has been completed, river front development will be inaugurated before G20. Gupkar junction has also been completed, at many places illumination of important buildings has been completed. Most of the scheduled works are already complete. In the next 4-5 days, our left river front development project will also be complete,” he said.

Smart City Mission was launched by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) GoI in which 100 cities were selected for urban renewal and retrofitting.

The district Srinagar, spread over 294 sq km with a population of 13.5 lakh, was one of the cities selected for the project.

Khan said that out of 120 projects, work on 70 projects was going on or completed.

“The projects have a timeline. Many of them will be completed by June this year and most of them will be completed by the year end. Some 16 projects will be completed from December 2023 to June 2024, which is the deadline set by the Centre,” he added.