Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for traffic as weather improves

As the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway was thrown open for traffic besides the opening of Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road. Tourists enjoy Shikara ride on the waters of Dal lake, in Srinagar on Tuesday. As the weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Srinagar-Jammu highway was thrown open for traffic besides the opening of Mughal Road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road. (ANI)

Officials said that the traffic movement was restored on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in the morning after two days of rains had caused landslides and made the highway travel dangerous.

“Traffic plying on Jammu Srinagar NHW, the SSG road and also Mughal road through for vehicular movement,” traffic police said in an update on X in the afternoon.

The mountainous SSG road and Mughal road were closed after snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s higher reaches on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather was foggy in Kashmir valley in the morning but the sky cleared up as the day progressed and there were even a few hours of sunshine in summer capital Srinagar. The other parts of Kashmir valley and also Jammu witnessed partly cloudy weather.

The director of meteorological department, Sonam Lotus in an update said that the weather will be mainly dry till Saturday. “Warmer days expected,” he said.

He said that on October 22 and 23, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy. “Light rain and snowfall over higher reaches likely at scattered places of J&K on Sunday and Monday,” he said.

Generally, apart from some cloudy days, there is no prediction of any major rainfall till October end. “No forecast of any major rain or snowfall for the next 10 days in J&K or Ladakh,” he said.

The MeT, which had asked for a halt to harvesting in J&K, also said that the weather would now be favourable for harvesting and other outdoor activities.

“Expect brief spell of rain or snow over few higher reaches during evening of October 22. No Significant weather activity till October 26. Farmers are advised for harvesting & safe storage of crops,” said deputy director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

After dry and hot weather for two months, the weather changed after abrupt snowfall over Kashmir mountains and rainfall in the plains on September 24 and 25. The ski resort of Gulmarg had recorded the season’s first snowfall over its higher reaches on September 24.

Kashmir experienced significantly high temperatures in early September at most places in the Valley with heatwave to severe heatwave. The Valley also witnessed major deficiency in rainfall in August and September with Srinagar recording lowest rainfall in 25 years in August.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON