Srinagar: J&K police presents chargesheet against accused in bribery case

Jammu and Kashmir Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) presented a charge-sheet against an accused Dr Bilquees Ara Sidique then I/C Scientist–C Pollution Control Committee Srinagar in a bribery case. After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government the charge-sheet has been presented before the court for judicial determination. (HT Photo for representation)

J&K ACB on Monday presented a charge-sheet in case FIR No. 02/2024 registered under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 at ACB police station, Srinagar against accused public servant Dr Bilquees Ara Sidique the then I/C Scientist–C PCC Srinagar, in a bribery case before the additional special judge of the anti-corruption court, Srinagar.

“The FIR was registered on January 8, 2024 on a written complaint alleging that the aforementioned accused demanded ₹20,000 as bribe for issuing ‘Consent to Operate’ (CTO), a bakery unit belonging to the complainant situated at Industrial Estate Khunmoh.

“A trap was laid down and the accused lady was caught red-handed while accepting ₹5000 as bribe from the complainant. The bribe money was recovered on spot and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the accused’s hands,” the spokesman said adding that based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidences brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offence u/s 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against the accused public servant.

After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government the charge-sheet has been presented before the court for judicial determination.