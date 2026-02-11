Srinagar’s 88% sports funds spent in just two constituencies

Of the eight assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir’s summer-capital Srinagar, two segments have taken the lion’s share of the funds for sports developments in the city. While giving details of Srinagar, the government response revealed that a total of ₹28.27 crore expenditure was incurred on the sports in the eight constituencies. (File)

Over ₹28.27 crore have been spent in Srinagar on development of sports facilities and various activities of which ₹24.99 crore (88%) have been spent in the constituencies of Lal Chowk and Hazratbal, data presented in the assembly about the past three years revealed.

In response to a question of Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gull, the incharge minister of youth services and sports, Satish Sharma, stated that ₹297.41 crore funds were spent for the promotion of sports activities and the infrastructure development in the Union territory from 2022-23 to 2024-25. While ₹216.36 crore were spent on infrastructure development, ₹81.05 crore were used for sports activities across J&K.

While ₹12.53 crore were spent in Lal Chowk constituency, ₹12.45 crore were used for sports in Hazratbal constituency.

The rest of the six constituencies which also include the majority of the Old City or Downtown, with more population density and comparatively lesser sports facilities, only received ₹3.27 crore for the sports expenditure.

The lowest was spent in Habbakadal constituency at ₹17.0 lakh followed by Eidgah at ₹25.27 lakh, Zadibal at ₹35.89 lakh, Khanyar ₹49.7 lakh, Central Shalteng at ₹90.02 lakh and Chanapora at ₹1.1 crore.

All the constituencies in Srinagar, except Central Shalteng, were won by the National Conference in October 2024 assembly elections. Central Shalteng is represented by J&K Congress president Tariq Karra.

The youth services and sports department stated that various steps have been taken to encourage youth participation in sports including providing training and coaching , organising tournaments and talent hunt programmes. “Further, the department has proposed to conduct sports activities in the disciplines of cricket, athletic, volleyball, basketball, khokho, football, handball, judo wush, talent hunt and other non-sports activities like Fit lndia, international Yoga Day, National Sports Day, lndependence Day, Unity Day, etc. in upcoming months,” the minister’s response said.

“District level sports activities are regularly conducted by recognised sports associations and the selected players participate in UT Championships followed by National Championships,” it said.