SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

A special CBI court has convicted two persons and acquitted 10 others in a September 2012 case where irregularities had surfaced during written exams for various posts in central police organisations.

The convicts are Naveen Sehgal, the then Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) deputy regional director, Chandigarh, and Satish Kumar Ahlawat, the then senior auditor, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Sector 9, Chandigarh. Sehgal is currently posted as audit officer, PCDA, Halwara, Punjab. Both have been taken into custody.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in April 2012, had booked Sehgal and 11 others for allegedly committing forgery, cheating and other irregularities during the said exams.

Sehgal was accused of abusing his official position and committing criminal misconduct, in connivance with others, by manipulating the conduct of the examinations held for recruitment of sub-inspectors in the central police organisations, intelligence officers in the Narcotics Control Bureau and assistant sub-inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force.

The CBI said out of the 16 candidates whose seating plan was adjusted, so as to enable them to appear from the same room, seven candidates turned out to be all-India toppers in the results.

The chargesheet was filed in October 2013 after two accused, Saurab Kant, partner of Softpro Consultants, who was accused of manipulating the seating order, along with Rajpal, a beneficiary, turned approvers for CBI.

On Wednesday, special CBI judge Sushil Kumar Garg held Sehgal and Ahlawat guilty under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) read with 511 (offences punishable with life imprisonment), 468 (forgery) read with Sections 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 15 read with Section 13 (1) (d) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Among the 10 people acquitted were Hargovind Singh Dhangi, Chitra Vasu, Deepak Sindhu, Subodh Gaur, Rakesh Sharma, Dushyant Kumar, Deepak Dahiya, Sandeep Kumar, Pritam Singh and Dinesh.