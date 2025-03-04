Staging big events to get costlier as Chandigarh admn plans 5-lakh booking fee

hillary.victor@htlive.com The new rate will apply only for commercial events with gatherings exceeding 5,000 people, while other events will continue to be booked at ₹ 30,000 per day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Organising concerts, expos and fairs in the city is about to get much more expensive, as the UT Estate Office has decided to dramatically increase the booking rates for the grounds in Sectors 25 and 34 from ₹30,000 to a staggering ₹5 lakh per day.

The new rate will apply only for commercial events with gatherings exceeding 5,000 people, while other events will continue to be booked at ₹30,000 per day.

The major hike has already been proposed to the chief secretary for approval, which is expected within the week.

The move comes after the administration decided to shift big gatherings from the Sector 34 exhibition ground to the rally ground in Sector 25, a venue previously used for rallies and demonstrations but without any set booking charges.

The decision to change the venue, which will affect high-profile concerts like the upcoming Yo Yo Honey Singh show on March 23, followed scores of complaints from residents living around Sector 34 about noise and traffic congestion caused by large gatherings.

The shift to Sector 25 meant the administration needed to set a booking rate, as previously the ground had no established fees.

Thus, the estate office has proposed the new rate while also capitalising on the growing demand for such venues to rake in much-needed revenue.

A senior official from the UT Estate Office explained that the rates had not been increased in years, even as event organisers continued to earn significant profits.

The official further mentioned that singer Yo Yo Honey Singh’s concert was scheduled for March 23, but the Estate Office had not confirmed the booking yet due to the proposed rate hike.

Special panel to oversee approvals for musical events

With major events like singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in December causing disruptions in the city, the administration has also created a special committee to oversee approvals for musical events, ensuring they align with public convenience. As a result, event organisers are likely to face stricter scrutiny going forward.

In December last year, the Chandigarh Police had already placed the responsibility for safety and traffic management squarely on the shoulders of event organisers.

Under police’s “SoP guidelines for permissions for public event”, organisers are required to take proactive steps to manage crowd safety and traffic disruptions.

This includes deploying trained volunteers to assist with traffic regulation and crowd control, particularly for large-scale events. Organisers will bear full responsibility for any accidents or incidents occurring during their events.