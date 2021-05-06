Startup eSaathi funded at Chitkara University’s innovation championship

Chitkara University recently conducted the grand finale of the India Innovation Challenge, one of the largest funding festivals for upcoming startups.

The winning start-up, eSaathi, was created by IIT Kharagpur final year students Tushar Singla, Mann Goel, Anuprava and Shubham. The software-based user interface aims to bridge the gap between new smartphone users and apps, which have become an essential part of the post-pandemic lifestyle.

The championship which was open to innovators, entrepreneurs, designers, thinkers, students, engineers, scientists, coders, trainers, academicians from any background was launched in October 2020 and received a record 460 applications from a variety of fields including fin-tech, agri-tech, ed-tech, waste management solutions and the health sector. Only 23 start-ups were allowed to ‘pitch and present’ their ideas to a panel of 10. Four startups made it to the finals.

The startup eSAATHI provides users with guided audio-visual assistance, which helps them navigate all the apps step-by-step. The software has been designed to integrate itself with the partner companies’ application element ID, thus ensuring a seamless and high-quality guided experience. Once integrated, the user receives guidance to navigate through one’s phone, from unlocking the phone to making the payment or updating information.

The ‘India Innovation Championship’ grand finale witnessed the raising of the fund by the start-ups including ‘Pacify Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd’ (SINE – IIT Bombay), ‘3RUrban Solutions India Pvt Ltd’ (Pune based start-up and incubated by Chitkara Innovation Incubator), and,’ This life matters Pvt Ltd’ (the start-up is offering a dairy-free option and is better for vegans and lactose-intolerant). Other notable innovations and start-ups which garnered particular attention from the judges and were adjudged as having the potential to raise funding in the future included start-ups from reputed institutes like the University of Florida, Chitkara Innovation Incubator, and locations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Tamil Nadu.