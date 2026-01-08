State budget to be employment-oriented, industry-friendly: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the upcoming state budget will place special emphasis on the industrial sector as industry and manufacturing sectors play a vital role in the state’s economy. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the pre-budget consultation meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

He said that the state government has set a clear objective to make the 2026-27 fiscal budget more employment-oriented and industry-friendly so as to strengthen the state’s economy and ensure Haryana’s leading contribution in India’s journey towards becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Interacting with entrepreneurs during a pre-budget consultation meeting held in Gurugram on Wednesday, Saini stated that the objective of the pre-budget consultation meetings is to create a more industry-friendly environment in the state by incorporating valuable suggestions from relevant stakeholders. He recalled that a similar consultation was held last year as well, which yielded excellent suggestions and helped strengthen policies. As many as 71 suggestions received during the previous consultations were incorporated into the budget.

In 2025–26 financial year, ₹1,951 crore were set aside for the industries and labour departments, out of which nearly ₹874 crore has already been spent.

Budget announcements being implemented

The chief minister said the Haryana government is continuously working to ensure that budget announcements are implemented at the ground level. In the previous budget, the allocation for the industries and labour departments was increased by over 129% to further strengthen these sectors. He informed that land has been earmarked for the construction of dormitories and single-room accommodations for workers in IMT Bawal, IMT Faridabad, and IMT Sohna. Around 5,800- acre land have been identified for the expansion of IMT Kharkhoda at a rate of ₹3 crore per acre, which will soon be acquired under the Industrial Policy–2022, he said.

He said that numerous suggestions were received during the pre-budget consultation meeting and assured that there will be a special focus on budgetary provisions for Haryana’s industrial development. “The more concrete and implementable the suggestions, the more effective the budget will be,” he said, adding that every suggestion serves as a guiding input and personally assured that all proposals would be considered seriously.

Satellite city in Kharkhoda

Saini said that a satellite city is being planned to be developed over an area of 10,000- acre in Kharkhoda of Sonepat district. Along with this, a wholesale market will be established in Rai, for which traders have already started approaching the government. He further said that the government has also committed to setting up an EV Park as mentioned in its election manifesto. Additionally, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the RRTS project worth ₹70,000 crore has been prepared and tenders will be floated soon. The RRTS will operate from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal and Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar, benefiting the people of the state. A Convention Centre will also be built in Manesar. He added that a Labour Court will be constructed in the Mini Secretariat complex at Bawal at a cost of ₹26 lakh, for which the budget has already been allocated to the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads).