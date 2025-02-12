Menu Explore
State govt announces 25L for Guru Ravidas charitable trust

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Bhagat announced a grant of ₹25 lakh for Shri Guru Ravidas charitable trust and assured full support from the state government for future projects and encouraged the management to submit proposals for upcoming initiatives.

A state-level function was held to celebrate the 648th jayanti of Sri Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

A state-level function was held to celebrate the 648th jayanti of Sri Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat joined the event as a special guest and emphasised the need to adopt the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas for the creation of an ideal society.
A state-level function was held to celebrate the 648th jayanti of Sri Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat joined the event as a special guest and emphasised the need to adopt the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas for the creation of an ideal society. (HT File)

Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat joined the event as a special guest and emphasised the need to adopt the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas for the creation of an ideal society.

Bhagat announced a grant of 25 lakh for Shri Guru Ravidas charitable trust and assured full support from the state government for future projects and encouraged the management to submit proposals for upcoming initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the minister stated that Ravidas Ji’s life and philosophy serve as a guiding light for the entire humanity.

He urged people to take inspiration from his teachings and strive toward building an egalitarian society.

