Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

State Health Agency conducts surprise inspection at two pvt hospitals in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 03:38 am IST

During the inspection, the team reviewed treatment records, verified beneficiary patient data, and interacted directly with patients to confirm that they were receiving timely and quality healthcare under the scheme

To ensure that people receive benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna (ABMMSBY) in a smooth and transparent manner, a special team from the State Health Agency (SHA) Punjab carried out a surprise inspection at two private hospitals in Ludhiana district.

The team instructed hospital management to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied the scheme’s benefits and that all case entries, treatments, and payments are handled transparently. (HT Photo for representation)
The team instructed hospital management to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied the scheme’s benefits and that all case entries, treatments, and payments are handled transparently. (HT Photo for representation)

During the inspection, the team reviewed treatment records, verified beneficiary patient data, and interacted directly with patients to confirm that they were receiving timely and quality healthcare under the scheme.

The inspection was led by Dr Surinder Kaur, deputy CEO, SHA Punjab, who said, “The Punjab government is committed to ensuring that every beneficiary of ABMMSBY receives their entitled benefits with complete honesty and transparency. Continuous monitoring of hospital services under this scheme is being carried out. Surprise inspections help maintain quality and strengthen beneficiaries’ trust in the system.”

The team also instructed hospital management to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied the scheme’s benefits and that all case entries, treatments, and payments are handled transparently.

Officials further said that such inspections will continue regularly in other districts, so that people across Punjab can avail the full benefits of the scheme without any obstacles.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / State Health Agency conducts surprise inspection at two pvt hospitals in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On