State Health Agency conducts surprise inspection at two pvt hospitals in Ludhiana

To ensure that people receive benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna (ABMMSBY) in a smooth and transparent manner, a special team from the State Health Agency (SHA) Punjab carried out a surprise inspection at two private hospitals in Ludhiana district. The team instructed hospital management to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is denied the scheme’s benefits and that all case entries, treatments, and payments are handled transparently. (HT Photo for representation)

During the inspection, the team reviewed treatment records, verified beneficiary patient data, and interacted directly with patients to confirm that they were receiving timely and quality healthcare under the scheme.

The inspection was led by Dr Surinder Kaur, deputy CEO, SHA Punjab, who said, “The Punjab government is committed to ensuring that every beneficiary of ABMMSBY receives their entitled benefits with complete honesty and transparency. Continuous monitoring of hospital services under this scheme is being carried out. Surprise inspections help maintain quality and strengthen beneficiaries’ trust in the system.”

Officials further said that such inspections will continue regularly in other districts, so that people across Punjab can avail the full benefits of the scheme without any obstacles.