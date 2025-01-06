State level Republic Day celebrations to be held at The Ridge

State level Republic Day celebrations will be held at The Ridge, Shimla, informed Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on Monday. Shimla DC said contingents will start rehearsing for the parade from January 22 to 24 and full dress rehearsal will be held on January 24. (HT Photo)

While chairing a meeting regarding the preparations for the Republic Day celebrations, Kashyap said that about 27 teams will take part in the celebration parade. He said that additional district magistrate and ASP will be the nodal officers for the parade. He said that all the contingents will start rehearsing for the parade from January 22 to 24 and full dress rehearsal will be held on January 24.

Kashyap said that this year tableau of about 25 departments will be seen in the state level Republic Day celebration. He said that this time the tableau will be kept at selected places in the city on January 26 and January 27, 2025 so that the general public can see it and get information about the schemes of the government.

Superintendent of police Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said that this year there will be about five band teams in the parade so that the tunes keep playing uniformly throughout the parade and the march past can become more enjoyable.