State of India’s Environment ranking: Chandigarh emerges on the top with 89.09 score

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has emerged as the national leader in the “State of India’s Environment 2025” rankings, scoring an impressive 89.09 out of 100, far ahead of all other states and Union Territories (UT) across the country. Chandigarh’s exemplary performance reflects its commitment to sustainability and smart urban planning. (HT Photo)

The annual report, compiled by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) in collaboration with Down To Earth magazine, assesses the performance of states and UTs across critical environmental and sustainable development indicators such as forest and biodiversity, climate, waste management, water resources, etc.

Chandigarh’s exemplary performance reflects its commitment to sustainability and smart urban planning.

The UT’s high score is driven by significant achievements, including robust waste segregation and management systems; efficient urban mobility initiatives, including electric vehicle adoption and public transport upgrades; green cover expansion and biodiversity conservation, water conservation and sanitation, clean energy transition, with increasing reliance on solar power and green buildings.

Saurabh Kumar, CCF Chandigarh and director, environment, Chandigarh administration, stated, “This recognition is a result of collective action by our administration, civic bodies, and the residents of Chandigarh. We are committed to building a model city for the rest of the nation to emulate—one that thrives sustainably while offering a high quality of life.”