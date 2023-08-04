Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Spain-based NRI, aide held for terror funding, target killings

Spain-based NRI, aide held for terror funding, target killings

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 04, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The development came in less than a week after Punjab Police busted a target killing module handled by foreign entities linked to Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and arrested five members

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of Punjab Police arrested a Spain-based Indian national Harjeet Singh from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, in connection with terror funding and involvement in planning to execute target killings in the state.

Further investigation of Harjeet revealed that he played a crucial role in facilitating terror activities by funding and assisting his aide Amrinder, he said, adding that developing the leads obtained from the interrogation of accused Harjeet, police teams from SSOC managed to arrest Amrinder from Khanna.
The police teams also arrested Harjeet’s close associate identified as Amrinder Singh, alias Bunty, from his home district Khanna.

Divulging details, SAS Nagar SSOC AIG Ashwani Kapur said they received a tip-off that an Indian national, Harjeet Singh of Ghanshampur village in Gurdaspur, had come to India around a month ago and is involved in activities of terror funding and also planning to execute few target killings in the state. It said he was about to leave for Spain by boarding a flight from IGI airport, New Delhi. The police issued a look out circular (LOC) against him, which eventually led to his arrest on Tuesday from the airport, he added.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the accused came in contact with each other through social media and shared similar radical psychology. Harjeet Singh had sent financial aid to his accomplice Amrinder several times from Spain to execute target killing of religious leaders.

The AIG said investigations have also revealed that Harjeet was working at the behest of some foreign-based radicals linked to KLF and has been using two pseudo Facebook accounts for promoting radical content, including activities of Sikhs for Justice.

Sign out