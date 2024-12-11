State to fill 1,754 vacant posts for persons with disabilities

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced to start a recruitment drive to fill up backlog of 1,754 vacant posts reserved for people with disabilities (PwDs) in various departments. The CM also gave his nod to amend rules under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 adding that this amendment of rules will help in safeguarding the rights of persons with disability. (HT File)

Chairing a review meeting of social justice and child welfare department here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that so far 1,754 posts of direct recruitment and 556 posts of promotion have been identified as backlog of PwDs in various departments. Mann asked the officers to expedite the process for filling up these posts at the earliest.

The CM also gave his nod to amend rules under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016 adding that this amendment of rules will help in safeguarding the rights of persons with disability.

He said that the state government has approved free bus travel facility to dependents of visually impared and notification in this regard is being issued shortly. According to Mann 50 % concession in fare has been given to PwDs in Punjab Roadways and PRTC Buses and during 2023-24 ₹2.19 crore has been spent by giving benefit to 7.5 lakh commuters.

Mann said that the state government has covered 2.65 lakh disabled persons under State Pension Scheme and an amount of ₹278.17 crore has been paid to beneficiaries during 2024-25. He informed that to encourage the education amongst disabled children an amount worth ₹3.37 crore has been paid as scholarship to 12,607 beneficiaries. Mann further said that the state government has released an amount of ₹23.16 crore under Scheme for Implementing of Persons with Disabilities Act, 1995 (SIPDA) to make 144 government buildings accessible for PwDs.