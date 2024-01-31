State to open 150 more Aam Aadmi Clinics soon: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the deputy commissioners from all districts to review the implementation of various citizen-centric schemes in the state. Chairing a meeting with the deputy commissioners here at the Punjab Bhawan, chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed satisfaction over the fact that most of the districts were performing well in implementing the door-to-door scheme in the state. (Source: X)

Dwelling on another agenda, the chief minister said 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics are functional in the state and around 98 lakh patients have so far taken benefit from these clinics. Mann said 150 new clinics will be dedicated soon to the people of the state for which all arrangements have been made, adding that he asked the deputy commissioners to do regular checking at the clinics across the state.

He said medicines worth ₹40.50 crore have been provided free to patients along with lab tests worth ₹5.77 crore. The chief minister said the state government has decided that all medicines prescribed in the government hospitals will be made available to the patients within its premises.

He said 276 medicines have already been included in the state essential drugs’ list at district hospitals and sub-divisional hospitals. He said for procurement of medicines other than essential drug list (EDL), standard operating procedure has been issued, adding that the deputy commissioners must ensure that the medicines are available to the patients.

The chief minister also said the state government has also launched “Farishtay” scheme for roadside trauma victims as per which treatment will be provided free of cost at the nearest empanelled hospital.

He asked the deputy commissioners to ensure that district-level committees scrutinise the expenditure wherever the same is more than the prescribed limit/days without any inordinate delay.

The chief minister said the state government has taken several steps to ensure that canal water reaches the tail end in every village.

He asked the deputy commissioners to complete the ongoing process so that the farmers are immensely benefit from it.