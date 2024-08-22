Statehood a priority for Congess: Rahul Gandhi sounds J&K poll bugle

In his first visit after announcement of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday vowed the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir “as soon as possible” on a day when the Congress and the National Conference sealed an alliance. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed party workers in Srinagar followed by a media interaction.

Addressing the media, Gandhi said, “It is a priority for the Congress and the INDIA alliance to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. We had expected that this would be done prior to the elections but elections have been declared. It is a step forward and we are hoping that statehood would be restored as soon as possible and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, democratic rights will be restored to them.”

Jammu and Kashmir will have assembly elections in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 that stripped the region of its special status and split it into two union territories. The last assembly elections were held in 2014.

Gandhi said it was the first time since Independence that a state had been downgraded to a UT, adding, “This has never happened before. UTs have become states but it is the first time that a state has become a UT. So, we are very clear in our national manifesto as well that it is a priority for us that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh get their democratic rights back.”

Invokes ‘deep connection’

with people of J&K

Looking to strike a chord, he invoked his “very deep connection” with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“We understand that you’re going through a very difficult period, a tough period and we want to remove violence. Like I had said in Bharat Jodo Yatra, we want to ‘open a shop of love in the market of hate’,” he said.

Earlier during the workers’ meeting, Kharge had also invoked Gandhi’s “blood relation” with the region, saying, “As Rahul Gandhi said, his relationship with J&K is not limited to likes or dislikes. He is related to J&K by blood. We hope J&K will stand with us in the election.”

‘No coalition at

cost of workers’

Gandhi talked about alliance in the polls but assured the workers that there won’t be a coalition at the cost of the interests of Congress workers and leaders. “All you (workers) should remain assured that there will be no compromise on the interests and respect of party workers and leaders,” he said.

While talking to the media, Kharge said that they were working on the alliance for the polls by first talking to local workers and leaders. “How will the alliance work? We are working on the advice from local leaders,” he said.

Kharge, meanwhile, also expressed interest in taking all opposition together, saying when the INDIA alliance was formed, Gandhi spoke to all leaders. “We saw its results. The biggest success of the alliance was stopping a ‘dictator’ from acquiring absolute majority,” he said.

“They (the government) are frustrated today. You saw how new laws were taken back or sent to a joint parliamentary committee like the one about the Wakf Board amendment. The first voice to rise against this was Rahul Gandhi. Similarly lateral entry issue,” he said.

Kharge and Gandhu later met National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah at Gupkar, following which Farooq said talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and the alliance with Congress was on track.

“The alliance is final which will be signed in the evening. The alliance is on all the 90 seats. CPIM leader MY Tarigami is also with us,” Farooq said, adding, “Our common program is to fight together and defeat the divisive forces in the country.”