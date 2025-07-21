Statehood is our right, says Omar; rules out ‘hybrid system’

Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Sunday made a forceful plea for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir without further delay, and indicated that all avenues, including legal options, were being explored by the ruling National Conference (NC) in this regard. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Nearly ten months after the NC swept to power in the Union territory, Omar asserted that statehood was a fundamental right of the people. “The Centre had promised it in Parliament and before the Supreme Court,” he said.

He dismissed talk of a “hybrid system” of government under which law and order would continue to be with the Centre even after statehood is restored and said such talk was emanating from those who had cast doubts about the holding of last year’s assembly elections in which over 64% of voters participated.

“Well, obviously, it’s not an ideal situation. In spite of repeated promises, commitments in Parliament, commitments to the SC, the matter has still not sort of been resolved. And we’re not asking for something that is not our due. Statehood is the right, it was promised to the people. “So, we’re not asking for it. It’s not something that is out of the ordinary or was not part of the public discourse. But, for reasons best known to the powers that be in the Union government, it hasn’t happened so far. But, we’re pushing,” Omar told PTI in an interview.

To a question whether his party was planning to move the SC for statehood, the CM said, “We are looking at various options. There have been a few conversations both within the party as well as with some experts to see what we should do.” The CM dismissed any suggestions of a “hybrid system” where law and order would remain with the Union government even after statehood is restored.

“There is no such model in this country. And why are people speculating? The people who are planting this are the same people who were planting that elections will not happen. Or elections should not happen.”Yet these very same people are silent about the failures of Pahalgam or the spread of militancy.”

He argued that this expansion of militancy occurred while J&K was a Union territory, under central control, not an elected government. “Elected governments seem to have done a better job,” he stated, dismissing the notion that an elected government is incapable of managing the security situation.

“We have managed perfectly well in the past and we will manage well in the future also. This hybrid system is not acceptable,” Abdullah said.

Omar stated that Pakistan’s “inimical intentions” remain the most formidable challenge to achieving a terror-free J&K, cautioning Islamabad that India now views any terror attack as an act of war.

“No matter what we do, if Pakistan’s intent is inimical, then we will never fully achieve a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. And I think Pahalgam has proven that,” he said. “The BJP tried very hard to sell this narrative that terror in J&K was the result of Article 370. We know that’s not true. Terror in J&K is the result of Pakistan’s intentions. And therefore, that’s why the removal of Article 370 did not stop terror in J&K,” he said.

Omar questions EC’s ‘delay’ in filling vacant JK Rajya Sabha and assembly seats

Omar also voiced concern over the “undue delay” in filling Rajya Sabha seats and conducting by-elections to two assembly seats in the UT.

The UT, with four seats in Rajya Sabha, has been unrepresented in the Upper House of Parliament since February 15, 2021, the day when Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway finished their term. Two other members, Fayaz Ahmed Mir and Shamsheer Singh Manhas, had completed their term on February 10, the same year.

Omar called on the Election Commission (EC) to clarify the reasons for the delay, stating, “We don’t understand... I don’t understand why these elections are being put on the back burner.”