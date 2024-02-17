STF nabs Odisha-based trader, aide with 66-kg opium in Ludhiana

A trader from Odisha along with his Jagraon-based aide has been arrested by the Ludhiana range special task force (STF) for drug peddling. AIG STF Snehdeep Sharma informing about the arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT File)

The STF recovered 66-kg opium from their possession. According to STF officials, the accused were smuggling opium from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand in a suitcase.

The accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh, 40, of Jharsuguda of Odisha and Tejinder Singh, alias Monu, 32, of Agwad Dala village of Jagraon. The STF also impounded a Mahindra Scorpio SUV, in which they were smuggling contraband.

STF assistant inspector general (AIG) Snehdeep Sharma said the STF arrested the accused following a tip-off. They received information that the accused were entering the city from Doraha side in an SUV. The STF installed a checkpoint and stopped the accused for checking. When frisked, the drug was found in a suitcase in the vehicle.

“During questioning, Gurdev Singh stated that he is into the business of sale and purchase of used cars. He has been smuggling opium for the past five years. He himself is a drug addict. Tejinder Singh is a truck driver. He met Gurdev Singh when he went to Odisha to deliver a consignment. Both started smuggling opium. Tejinder Singh has been into drug peddling for the past four years,” said the AIG.

“Tejinder Singh was booked in a murder case in 2012. However, he was later acquitted by the court,” he added.

The police said a case under sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Mohali STF. During questioning, the accused told the STF that they procured opium from one Dheeraj of Banaras of Uttar Pradesh. STF raids are on to nab Dheeraj.