Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund ₹5.5 lakh
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Axis Bank to refund ₹5.5 lakh, fraudulently withdrawn from a man’s bank account through stolen cheques.
The complainant, Shiv Parshad, of Gulmohar Colony in Kharar, had submitted that his landlord’s son stole eight leaves of his chequebook and withdrew ₹5.5 lakh from his salary account in Axis Bank, Phase 7 on various dates in August and September 2018.
Parshad, who works as a gardener for PUDA, Phase 8, alleged that the bank did not verify the signatures on the cheques or take any precautions while disbursing the claimed amount.
Disposing of the complaint, commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma directed the bank to refund ₹5.5 lakh to the complainant, along with interest at 9% per annum from the dates of withdrawal till actual payment. Besides, the bank was directed to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the complainant for carelessness, lack of duty and negligence on their part.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stolen cheques encashed: Axis Bank told to refund ₹5.5 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panjab University staff to get full pension benefits after 25 years of service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDCI president Sunil Sethi receives honorary doctorate from Chitkara University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muslim law allows minor girls to marry on attaining puberty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moga Congress candidate’s husband mows down two Akali activists, held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana board to hold exams for secondary, senior secondary classes from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC restrains Haryana from proceeding with teachers’ recruitment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali Dal releases 25-point manifesto for Mohali MC polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PU gets Punjab government nod to hold senate polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Subhash Chawla is new Chandigarh Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GMCH fares worst in vaccine coverage in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol breaches ₹84 mark in Chandigarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soon, Chandigarh properties to have digital number plates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spiti puts brakes on car rallies in snow leopard habitat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox