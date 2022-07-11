Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked

Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday.

Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar.

Complainant Ankit Kumar from Saharanpur told the police that he works at Mahabli stone crusher in Doiwala village and was resting around noon on Saturday, when a group of men arrived and started threatening them.

“They also reached the Kashmir stone crusher, where they assaulted the drivers and drove away in their vehicles. We were beaten up at our own place and were held captive for over an hour till the police arrived,” Kumar said in his statement.

The FIR was registered under sections 148, 149, 323, 452 and 506 of the IPC at Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them. He claimed that his group had only gone to collect payment.