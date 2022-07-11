Stone crusher staffers ‘assaulted’ in Yamunanagar; 8 booked
Yamunanagar police have booked eight men for allegedly assaulting employees of two stone crushers and holding them captive in the Chhachhrauli area of the district, officials said on Monday.
Those booked include Inderpal Singh alias Babbal, Rampal Kamboj, Pawan Malik, Virender Sharma, Gurcharan Singh, Inam, Vijay Yadav and Vijay Kumar.
Complainant Ankit Kumar from Saharanpur told the police that he works at Mahabli stone crusher in Doiwala village and was resting around noon on Saturday, when a group of men arrived and started threatening them.
“They also reached the Kashmir stone crusher, where they assaulted the drivers and drove away in their vehicles. We were beaten up at our own place and were held captive for over an hour till the police arrived,” Kumar said in his statement.
The FIR was registered under sections 148, 149, 323, 452 and 506 of the IPC at Pratap Nagar police station on Saturday.
Reacting to the development, one of the accused and mining contractor Inderpal Singh said it was a conspiracy by a former MLA to defame them. He claimed that his group had only gone to collect payment.
Yamunanagar: Two members of Sadhaura civic body join BJP
Two elected members of the Sadhaura municipal committee, who contested independentally, have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, district president Rajesh Sapra said. The members, Sunita Rani (ward number 4) and Ankush Rana (ward number 10), were inducted into the party fold by Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and Sapra in Yamunanagar.
RLD MLAs asked to spend over 35% of ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on SC welfare
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary has directed Jayant's party's MLAs in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that more than 35% of the total spending under 'vidhayak nidhi' (MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund) should be for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).
Anomaly in godown stocks: Two Hafed officials booked in Kaithal
Two employees associated with the Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Hafed, have been booked among others after irregularities in the stock of foodgrains were found in a godown located at Pundri of Kaithal district, officials said on Monday. During the inspection by a committee, it was found that out of 611 bags of wheat, 118 were found stitched with a machine and remaining 493 were unstitched.
FIR sought against Aaditya Thackeray for ‘using minors’ in Aarey protest
Mumbai: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Monday wrote to the Mumbai commissioner of police seeking action against former environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for “using minor children as child labour” during a Save Aarey protest. Thackeray had on Sunday joined protestors at Picnic Point against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot back to its original 33-acre plot at Aarey Colony.
BMC says potholes declined by 30% in past one year
Mumbai: As per the data shared by civic officials, the number of potholes reported in the past year has declined by 30%. Between April 1 and July 7, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation filled 7,211 potholes, while 10,199 potholes were reported in Mumbai during the same period last year, the data states. Mumbai has a road network of 1,200 kilometres, out of which civic officials have said more than 900 km have already been concretised.
