Stop increment of govt employees involved in J&K poll campaigning: CEO

The Jammu and Kashmir election authorities have directed the union territory’s administration to stop an increment in pay of those government employees who were alleged to be found involved in election campaigning in violation of model code of conduct and were under suspension, subject to the condition the enquiries prove their guilt. The Jammu and Kashmir election authorities have directed the union territory’s administration to stop an increment in pay of those government employees who were alleged to be found involved in election campaigning in violation of model code of conduct and were under suspension, subject to the condition the enquiries prove their guilt. (AFP file/ Representational image)

Around 50 government employees and officials have been suspended and inquiries initiated against them since the beginning of September after the elections were announced.

The assembly elections in J&K were held in three phases from September 18 and concluded on October 1 with results to be announced on October 8.

The chief electoral office headed by PK Pole has written to all the district election officers or deputy commissioners (DCs) to take the suspension cases during model code of conduct period to logical conclusion.

“With reference to the subject cited, I am directed to convey that the cases of all the employees against whom the complaints of involvement in election campaigning were received during model code of conduct (MCC) period and were placed under suspension for their involvement on preliminary scrutiny, be scrutinised thoroughly and in proven cases one increment the employees be stopped and entry made in their service book so that a strong message goes to them and other like-minded employees,” the communication by special secretary of the office of CEO to the DCs said.

Officials said that five employees were suspended on September 6 for participating in political activities and further inquiry was initiated against them. On September 23, as many as 21 employees found involved in political campaigning were placed under suspension while five ad hoc employees were disengaged. On September 29, taking cognizance of participation of government employees in election campaigning and related political activities, the authorities suspended 23 officials besides disengaging six contractual or ad hoc employees for violating MCC guidelines.

The CEO said that the action would be a deterrent for the employees getting involved in violation of model code of conduct.

“The same shall act as a deterrent for them and other employees to desist from involvement in political campaigning in future. The compliance/action-taken report be shared with this office at an earliest,” the order said.

Besides the suspensions, as many as 40 employees were shifted out of the offices where they were posted during the period and attached with other offices to ensure that they do not indulge in such behaviour which raises suspicion of their involvement in campaigning or favouring any particular party or candidate.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India to ensure a transparent electoral process and comes into force from the day and time the election schedule is announced by the ECI and remains in operation till the completion of election process as per the election notification.