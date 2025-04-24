Menu Explore
Stopped for checking, duo opens fire at cops in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 24, 2025 09:34 AM IST

When Kharar police questioned the men and asked for their vehicle documents, one of the riders pulled out a gun and fired shots

Two unidentified men allegedly opened fire at a policeman near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Sunny Enclave late Monday night after being asked to show vehicle documents.

Fortunately, the Kharar police personnel escaped unhurt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Fortunately, the Kharar police personnel escaped unhurt. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, who were stopped for riding a motorcycle without a number plate, managed to flee the spot.

Senior constable Gaurav Kumar, who was on night duty, spotted the bike near a temple close to the market around 8.50 pm. Finding its riders, who were wearing helmets, suspicious, he immediately informed the Sunny Enclave police post and returned to the spot with other personnel.

When police questioned the men and asked for their vehicle documents, one of the riders pulled out a gun and fired shots. Fortunately, the police personnel escaped unhurt.

Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the attackers. The bike had no registration plate, making identification difficult. Investigators at the Kharar City police station shared that efforts were underway to arrest the accused.

