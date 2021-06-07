Stopped from drinking, jobless man shoots brother dead in Chandimandir

Enraged over being stopped from drinking liquor at home, a 28-year-old jobless man shot his younger brother dead with his double-barrelled licensed gun at Chunabhatti village in Chandimandir on Saturday night.

After firing two bullets at the head of the victim, Ajit Singh, 26, the accused, Satnam Singh, uploaded a video on his Facebook account, confessing to the crime and showing his brother writhing in pain.

Their mother, Amarjit Kaur, witnessed the crime and alerted her husband, Pritam Singh, an auto driver, who was at a nearby house. But Ajit had died by the time he was rushed to a hospital.

Satnam was nabbed on Sunday evening and was found in an inebriated condition, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Raj Kumar.

Brothers lost jobs amid pandemic: Mother

In her statement to the police, Kaur said she had two sons and a daughter who is married. Both her sons were single and had lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, which had led to discord at home. Satnam used to be a bank security guard earlier and had a licensed gun.

“Around 9pm on Saturday, Satnam came home with his friend and sat in his room. After a while Ajit also returned home. Suspecting that Satnam was drinking with his friend he requested him not to, as their father disapproved of it,” the mother said.

Ajit then left to meet his father in the next house, while Satnam, feeling insulted, also walked out with the friend. “Satnam returned after an hour and locked his room from the inside. As he is quite aggressive, I bolted his door from the outside, but let him out on his request, as his cousin was arriving soon,” the mother said.

After returning home, Ajit had dinner and lied down on a cot around 12am, when Satnam suddenly brought out his gun and shot Ajit twice in the head.

The shocked mother ran to the next house to fetch her husband who alerted the police. The couple took Ajit to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Satnam is facing a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, registered at the Chandimandir police station on his mother’s complaint.

‘Don’t want to live’

In the video shared by Satnam on his Facebook account, corroborated by police, he confessed that he had shot his brother.

Appearing to be in an inebriated condition, he moved the camera from his face towards Ajit, writhing in pain on a cot next to him, with bullet wounds on his forehead. Turning the camera back towards him, he said, “The government can hang me, I don’t care. I don’t want to live. Had I had more bullets I would have shot myself as well.”

“This is a digital piece of evidence and will be investigated. Whether it was a Facebook live or an uploaded video, only further investigation will reveal,” said ACP Raj Kumar.