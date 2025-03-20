Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stopped from heading to DC office, farm union activists clash with police in Moga

ByVishal Joshi
Mar 20, 2025 02:32 PM IST

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) activists raised slogans against AAP govt in Punjab and demanded immediate release of farmer leaders Dallewal and Pandher.

A group of farm union activists clashed with the police on Thursday when they were prevented from marching towards the Moga deputy commissioner’s office to protest against the detention of farmer leaders in Mohali on Wednesday.

Punjab Police personnel preventing farm union activists from marching to the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Punjab Police personnel preventing farm union activists from marching to the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) activists raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and demanded the immediate release of Samyukt Kisan Union (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha chief Sarvan Singh Pandher.

Women activists also bore the brunt of the police action in Moga when they tried to march to gherao the DC office complex.

In a similar incident, a group from the Sidhupur faction of the BKU tried to block traffic near Gidderbaha on the Bathinda-Sriganganagar national highway.

Police resorted to mild cane-charge to disperse the protesters. Several protesters were detained by the Muktsar police.

Official sources said the protesters were categorically told that farm union activists would not be allowed to disrupt traffic.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in different districts of southwest Punjab to quell the protests.

Senior officials are monitoring the law and order situation as a fallout of the detention of SKM leaders.

In Sangrur, activists from the BKU (Azad), a breakaway faction of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), assembled outside the district administration complex (DAC). Sangrur police detained BKU (Azad) president Jaswinder Singh Longowal and several others near the DAC.

A fleet of buses were stationed near the site to take away the protesters. (With inputs by Muskan from Sangrur)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On