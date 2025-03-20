Stopped from heading to DC office, farm union activists clash with police in Moga

A group of farm union activists clashed with the police on Thursday when they were prevented from marching towards the Moga deputy commissioner’s office to protest against the detention of farmer leaders in Mohali on Wednesday. Punjab Police personnel preventing farm union activists from marching to the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) activists raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and demanded the immediate release of Samyukt Kisan Union (Non-Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha chief Sarvan Singh Pandher.

Women activists also bore the brunt of the police action in Moga when they tried to march to gherao the DC office complex.

In a similar incident, a group from the Sidhupur faction of the BKU tried to block traffic near Gidderbaha on the Bathinda-Sriganganagar national highway.

Police resorted to mild cane-charge to disperse the protesters. Several protesters were detained by the Muktsar police.

Official sources said the protesters were categorically told that farm union activists would not be allowed to disrupt traffic.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in different districts of southwest Punjab to quell the protests.

Senior officials are monitoring the law and order situation as a fallout of the detention of SKM leaders.

In Sangrur, activists from the BKU (Azad), a breakaway faction of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), assembled outside the district administration complex (DAC). Sangrur police detained BKU (Azad) president Jaswinder Singh Longowal and several others near the DAC.

A fleet of buses were stationed near the site to take away the protesters. (With inputs by Muskan from Sangrur)