Stray cattle among top 3 killers on Ludhiana roads

The tragic death of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda in a road accident involving a stray animal in Himachal Pradesh has reignited concerns over the growing menace of stray cattle and road safety failures in Punjab’s industrial hub. Behind the headlines of this tragedy lies a grim reality — Ludhiana ranks among the most dangerous cities in India for road accidents, where stray animals continue to claim lives despite years of civic promises and unutilised funds. Stray cattle on Hambran road in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2023 report, Ludhiana recorded 504 road accidents last year, resulting in 402 deaths, an alarming 80% fatality rate. This places the city fourth among India’s deadliest urban centres after Nashik, Mumbai, and Agra. Punjab, too, fares poorly — it stands as the third most fatal state for road crashes, trailing only Mizoram and Bihar.

Stray animals: Silent killers on the road

Stray animals emerged as the third biggest cause of road deaths in Ludhiana, killing 21 people in 20 accidents in 2023, as per the report. The previous year saw 23 deaths in 19 such mishaps, revealing that despite repeated outcry, the situation has barely improved. Overspeeding remains the top killer, followed by reckless driving — but stray animals are not far behind, making roads unpredictable and deadly even for cautious commuters.

Overspeeding and reckless driving still lead fatalities

Out of 504 road mishaps in 2023, 278 accidents were caused by overspeeding, killing 195 people and injuring 133 others. Reckless driving accounted for 123 crashes, leaving 104 dead and 59 injured. But what distinguishes Ludhiana’s crisis is that stray animal-related accidents — unlike overspeeding — are preventable through better civic management.

Civic failure despite cow cess fund

The municipal corporation (MC), responsible for managing stray cattle, faces mounting criticism for its failure to control the problem, even as ₹20 crore collected as cow cess sits unused in its bank account. The city’s roads are increasingly dotted with stray cows and bulls, creating a hazard for motorists, especially during the foggy winter months when visibility plummets.

Residents argue that despite multiple drives and public complaints, the civic body’s efforts remain cosmetic. The lack of proper cattle shelters, slow removal drives, and inadequate monitoring have allowed the problem to spiral out of control.

MC health officer Vipan Malhotra defended the civic body’s record, stating that over 1,800 stray cattle have been relocated to gaushalas in and around the city. “We are doing our best within available resources. The corporation bears the daily cost of feeding and maintaining these animals. However, there is a shortage of shelter space, which limits how many can be relocated,” he said.