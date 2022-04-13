Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house

Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr’s ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night.

The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty. The clerk, however, stated that the dog might have entered through a hole in the boundary wall behind the house.

The Trust has submitted a complaint with the archaeology department, which has recently commenced repairs at the house.