Stray dog damages gate at martyr Sukhdev’s ancestral house
Even as members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have been raising a hue and cry over the deteriorating condition of the martyr’s ancestral house in Naughara Mohalla (near Chaura Bazar), a stray dog damaged one of the wooden gates at the house on Monday night.
The trust members rued negligence of the monument clerk for damage to the around 150-year- old wooden gate, which he allegedly failed to check before leaving duty. The clerk, however, stated that the dog might have entered through a hole in the boundary wall behind the house.
The Trust has submitted a complaint with the archaeology department, which has recently commenced repairs at the house.
Reverse vending machines at Ludhiana civil hospital gather dust
It's been three months since two reverse vending machines, to recycle plastic waste, were installed at the Ludhiana civil hospital, but so far, these have not been operationalised. The civic body had purchased 10 reverse vending machines at a cost of ₹50 lakh in the first phase, under the Smart City Mission. While two machines installed at the civil hospital are gathering dust, the civic body is yet to finalise location for eight machines.
Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront. Citing National Green Tribunal orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. Singhstrict forest officer Harbhajan Singh stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions.
Placed under house arrest, barred from travelling to Shopian: Mehbooba
People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that she was prevented from travelling to Shopian and placed under house arrest. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she had planned to visit the house of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was attacked by militants last week at Chotigam. On April 4, a Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper in Chotigam village, Bal Krishnan, was critically injured after militants opened fire on him near his residence.
3 ‘hybrid terrorists’ of LeT arrested in J&K’s Sopore
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled the Lashkar's plan to launch an attack in north Kashmir by arresting three hybrid militants in Sopore. The spokesperson said that acting on specific information, a special checkpoint was set up by the police, 22RR and 179Bn CRPF near Sunwani bridge in Wadoora Bala. The arrested persons have been identified as Tufail Majid Mir, Owais Ahmed Mir of Brathkalan and Shabir Ahmed Wagay of Warpora.
J&K ex-dy CM’s bungalow: CIC directs CBI to apprise RTI applicant of current status of complaint
The Central Information Commission has directed the CBI in Jammu to provide a revised reply within 15 days to an RTI applicant who had sought to know the status of his complaint seeking registration of an FIR against former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and others over alleged illegal construction of a bungalow near an army ammunition depot here.
