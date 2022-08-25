Street vendor booked for manhandling Chandigarh MC staff
A street vendor, who was selling mobile phone accessories in Sector 22, used abusive language with the MC staff, manhandled him and deterred him from discharge of duty
A street vendor was booked for manhandling a member of an anti-encroachment team in Sector 22 on Tuesday.
Silvamani of Jagatpura village, who is working as beldar in MC’s enforcement wing, told the police that he was part of a team that was removing illegal stalls at the Sector-22 market on Tuesday.
There, a street vendor, Akshay, 27, of Sector 40, who was selling mobile phone accessories, used abusive language with him, manhandled him and deterred him from discharge of duty. He sustained injuries in the incident and was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.
On his complaint, police booked Akshay under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.
-
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
-
Chandigarh: Booster dose free, but drive still moving in slow lane
Government's hope of encouraging more turnout for the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine after rolling out the 75-day free booster dose drive in July is not turning into reality in Chandigarh. As per central guidelines, fully vaccinated people are eligible for the third dose after six months. But over a month into the free booster dose drive, which began on July 15, only 37,509 adults in Chandigarh have come forward for it.
-
Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections
A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.
-
65% registered street vendors in Chandigarh not paying monthly fee
Running their businesses from city's 48 vending zones, only 35% of the 10,937 registered street vendors are paying their fees regularly. With majority of the registered street vendors defaulting on monthly payments, the municipal corporation will take up the issue with the newly constituted Town Vending Committee — the authority for framing city's street vending policies — on September 9.
-
Sand miners assault forest guard, field staff in Mohali’s Mullanpur
Despite heavy security arrangement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mullanpur on Wednesday afternoon, sand miners assaulted a forest guard and field staff who caught them transporting illegally mined sand in a tractor at Perch village in Mullanpur on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday. Police said the accused were identified as Sucha Singh, his son Aman and his friend Sukhwinder, who were accompanied by some unidentified men.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics