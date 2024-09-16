Streetlights missing at Ludhiana Focal Point, locals, commuters a hassled lot

The missing and faulty streetlights near the main lanes of Focal Point phases 5 and 6 have made factory workers and transporters vulnerable to petty crimes such as mobile snatching, cash snatching, and stabbings. Non functional street lights in the focal point area in Ludhiana on Monday, September 16, 2024. (HT Photo)

The small lanes connected to the main road in the area are even devoid of streetlight poles, highlighting the civic authority’s negligence towards the safety of these workers.

According to people employed in the focal point, there is always a risk of navigating through these lanes in darkness after daytime as miscreants hide in the bushes to target them for snatching. These miscreants carried sharp knives to attack in case of resistance.

Suraj, who works at Swati Industries narrated his ordeal, saying, “Ten days ago, two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched ₹3,500 on my way to home. I had received the money as an advance to buy ration.”

Gurjot Singh, a truck driver highlighted that it is difficult to pass through the focal point after 8 pm as they have to be extra cautious while driving. Many factory workers return home on foot or by bicycle making it hard to spot them in the dark, which increases the risk of accidents.

Despite repeated media coverage and reports, civic authorities have been slow to take concrete measures to ensure proper illumination in the area to combat such incidents.

Commenting on the issue, XEN (Light) Manjitinder Singh stated, “Most of the streetlights in Focal Point are outdated, having been installed by PSIEC (Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation) almost 30 to 35 years ago.”

To update the lighting infrastructure, we submitted a refurbishment report to the state government two months ago, with an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. We also take immediate action to repair lights in the event of any complaints, he added.