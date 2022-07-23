Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “The symbol of unity, integrity and sacrifice, our national flag ‘Tiranga’ inspires all of us to remain dedicated to the service of the motherland,” the chief minister said, adding National Flag Adoption Day of India is an important national event. “We should strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement,” he said.
Other short stories
Khattar launches online service to issue backward class certificates
Limit list of I-Day and R-Day awardees to 20 persons, DCs told
Quality of fortified flour will not be compromised: Dushyant
-
Haryana government school students still await free textbooks
Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.
-
Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning
The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.
-
SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition
With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.
-
Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra
A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.
-
Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses
After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.
