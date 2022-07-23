Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar

Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “The symbol of unity, integrity and sacrifice, our national flag ‘Tiranga’ inspires all of us to remain dedicated to the service of the motherland,” the chief minister said, adding National Flag Adoption Day of India is an important national event. “We should strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement,” he said.

Other short stories

Khattar launches online service to issue backward class certificates

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the online service to issue Parivar Pehchan Patra-based Backward Classes (BC) certificates. “With the launch of this service, people of the state do not have to make rounds of the government offices as getting these certificates has now become just a click away. The citizens will certainly be more benefited with this online service,” Khattar said, adding that so far, the data of 22 lakh families belonging to Backward Classes have been registered on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Out of these, the income of 19 lakh families has been verified through PPP and their data has been updated. These families can now get their Backward Class certificate made through the saral portal, he said.

Limit list of I-Day and R-Day awardees to 20 persons, DCs told

Chandigarh : Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to limit the list of Independence Day and Republic Day awardees to only 20 persons. He said that the list of officers and employees who are to be honoured should be prepared only after a thorough investigation and that special care should be taken to ensure that no controversial person is honoured. The chief secretary said that the list of all such awardees should be prepared with complete transparency and such officers, and employees should also be honoured, who have done excellent services and have maximum attendance in the office.

Quality of fortified flour will not be compromised: Dushyant

Chandigarh : Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the officers that at no cost the quality of fortified atta supplied through ration depots will be compromised. It is the effort of the state government that this fortified ration, rich in nutrients that significantly improve the health of the poor people is being provided through depots, he said, directing the health department that a report should be given at the earliest after assessing the positive impact on the health of the people. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, reviewed the quality, supply and effectiveness of the ration being given by the department through depots in five districts on a pilot basis and also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.