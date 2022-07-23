Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. He called upon countrymen to take a pledge to hoist Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15
“The symbol of unity, integrity and sacrifice, our national flag ‘Tiranga’ inspires all of us to remain dedicated to the service of the motherland,” Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “The symbol of unity, integrity and sacrifice, our national flag ‘Tiranga’ inspires all of us to remain dedicated to the service of the motherland,” the chief minister said, adding National Flag Adoption Day of India is an important national event. “We should strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement,” he said.

Khattar launches online service to issue backward class certificates

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the online service to issue Parivar Pehchan Patra-based Backward Classes (BC) certificates. “With the launch of this service, people of the state do not have to make rounds of the government offices as getting these certificates has now become just a click away. The citizens will certainly be more benefited with this online service,” Khattar said, adding that so far, the data of 22 lakh families belonging to Backward Classes have been registered on the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP). Out of these, the income of 19 lakh families has been verified through PPP and their data has been updated. These families can now get their Backward Class certificate made through the saral portal, he said.

Limit list of I-Day and R-Day awardees to 20 persons, DCs told

Chandigarh : Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all the deputy commissioners (DCs) to limit the list of Independence Day and Republic Day awardees to only 20 persons. He said that the list of officers and employees who are to be honoured should be prepared only after a thorough investigation and that special care should be taken to ensure that no controversial person is honoured. The chief secretary said that the list of all such awardees should be prepared with complete transparency and such officers, and employees should also be honoured, who have done excellent services and have maximum attendance in the office.

Quality of fortified flour will not be compromised: Dushyant

Chandigarh : Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the officers that at no cost the quality of fortified atta supplied through ration depots will be compromised. It is the effort of the state government that this fortified ration, rich in nutrients that significantly improve the health of the poor people is being provided through depots, he said, directing the health department that a report should be given at the earliest after assessing the positive impact on the health of the people. The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, reviewed the quality, supply and effectiveness of the ration being given by the department through depots in five districts on a pilot basis and also issued necessary directions to the concerned officials.

  • The Haryana government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. (Getty/ Representational image)

    Haryana government school students still await free textbooks

    Many students studying in Classes 1 to 8 at government schools in Haryana have still not received textbooks. The state government has not released books for the last two years and students continued their studies while taking old books from their seniors. A Class 7 student from Hisar, Sujata Jaglan, said she did not receive any textbooks last year as well as this year.

  • Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja claimed that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raised the issues of the people and due to this, the government has been putting Central agencies behind them. The ED’s questioning is just an attempt to defame the Congress leaders. (HT File Photo)

    Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning

    The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case. Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.

  • The SC held that the lands covered by the special orders issued under Section 4 of the PLPA will have all the trappings of forest lands within the meaning of Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act,1980. Therefore, the state government or competent authority cannot permit its use for non-forest activities without the prior approval of the Central government with effect from October 25, 1980. (HT File Photo)

    SC order on PLPA: Government, private sector installations face prospects of demolition

    With the Supreme Court ordering the removal of illegal structures standing on land covered by the special orders under Section 4 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) in Haryana, a large number of government and private sector installations face the prospects of demolition in 13 districts.

  • The police said that the accident took place around 5.30 am on Friday morning when the couple was going to Delhi and their SUV was hit by a car from the rear on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra. The driver lost control and the SUV overturned after hitting the railings on the roadside. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Couple killed in road accident in Kurukshetra

    A couple was killed and their driver sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on the NH-44 near Shahbad of Kurukshetra district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Rinku Setia (42) and his wife Shalu Setia (40), residents of Rajpura in Punjab. While their driver Ravi Kumar of Patiala has been hospitalised. They were going to Delhi to pick up their daughters from the airport.

  • The portion of the roof which collapsed at the District Congress Committee office. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana: Portion of Congress committee office’s roof collapses

    After the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, a portion of the District Congress Committee (rural) office's roof collapsed in the wee hours of Friday. In-charge of the office and general secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Komal Khanna, said it is fortunate the roof collapsed at night as a large number of party workers and leaders visit during the day and there could have been a serious accident.

