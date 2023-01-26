Stringent steps will be taken to curb corruption: Himachal CM on 53rd Statehood Day

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards graft and ensured stringent measures to curb corrupt practices as Himachal Pradesh celebrated its 53rd Statehood Day with gaiety and fervour.

Himachal became 18th state of the Union of India on this day in 1971. Presiding over a function at Hamirpur, CM Sukhu extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu said since taking over the reins on December 11 last year, his government started to work on revamping the system in the state.

As per the government’s policy on zero-tolerance towards corruption, stringent measures were being adopted to eliminate this social evil, he said, adding that suspension of Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, which had become a “hub of corruption and job scams” was the first step in this direction.

“Now, the selection will be ensured purely on the basis of merit, in a fair and transparent manner,” reiterated the CM.

He said the economy of the state was in utter disarray because of the excessive spendings by the previous government that has led to legacy debt of around ₹75,000 crore. Apart from this, Sukhu said, the liability of paying the arrears of ₹4,430 crore to the employees, ₹5,226 crore to pensioners and ₹1,000 crore is on the present state government.

He alleged that the previous BJP regime in the last nine months of its tenure opened over 900 institutions without any budgetary provisions, due to which the state has to bear an additional burden of ₹5,000 crore.

Moreover, about ₹8,000 crore of New Pension Scheme (NPS) contribution was held up by the central government, he added.

Despite such challenges, the state government has fulfilled its commitment to restoring the Old Pension Scheme, thereby benefitting 1.36 lakh employees, said the CM.

Sukhu said restoring the OPS was not a political decision. “The state government intends to protect the self-esteem of its employees besides providing them the social security as they play a pivotal role in the development of Himachal,” he added.

The government is forced to make some tough decisions for generating the resources to fulfil its promises, but such decisions are inevitable, he further said.

Sukhu said that government has set up ₹101-crore chief minister’s Sukh-Ashray Sahayata Kosh for providing higher education to orphan children.

“The state government will play the role of a guardian for the children living in shelter homes and destitute women,” he said, adding that an apparel allowance of ₹10,000 per person per year would be given to these inmates, besides ₹ 500 as festival allowance.

The government has decided to open Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding Schools in each assembly constituency in a phased manner for providing education to the poor children, he said.

Stressing on the employment generation, the chief minister said that job-oriented education was the need of the hour, so the government has decided to introduce technical courses such as robotics, block chain technology, cyber security, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning in the curriculum of ITI, polytechnic, and engineering colleges.

The government also intends to boost the tourism sector in order to provide employment opportunities to the locals on a large scale and tourism projects will be linked with the start-up scheme for the youth, Sukhu said.

“We are also trying to promote investment in the private sector and the government will bring a new investment policy, aiming at ease of doing business,” he added.

The chief minister said the government has set a target to harness hydropower, hydrogen, and solar energy in order to preserve the state’s environment and to make Himachal Pradesh country’s first green energy state by 2025.

Apart from this, impetus would be given to agriculture and allied sectors, he added.

Sukhu said that robotic surgery will be available in IGMC, Tanda, and Hamirpur medical college soon.

He honoured the children of freedom fighters and army personnel, and specially abled during the function as well.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, all cabinet ministers and other dignitaries besides government officials were also present on the occasion.