Strong gusty winds, heavy rain lash Kashmir

Heavy rains lashed Kashmir valley on Sunday evening. Moderate to heavy showers drenched parts of Kashmir, including summer capital Srinagar.The rains were accompanied by thunder and lightning. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during his visit to Udhampur National Highway, reviewing the road and water arrangements for drivers stranded on the highway, in Udhampur on Sunday. (ANI)

The MeT said that the weather system approached Srinagar bringing intense showers accompanied by gusty winds over many parts of Srinagar, Budgam and parts of south Kashmir.

“Suspend shikara riding & boating in all water bodies, including Dal Lake, “ the MeT said.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days.

Officials of MeT said that Monday is expected to receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain at many places with possibility of heavy rain over a few districts of Jammu division.

“There is a possibility of flash flood, landslides, mudslides at few vulnerable places,” it said.

“On September 2, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and thunder expected at most places with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Jammu districts,” a MeT update said.

It said that few districts of South Kashmir may also receive moderate to heavy rainfall. On September 3-8, brief spells of rain/thundershower at a few places are also expected.