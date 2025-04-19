Strong winds, rain lash parts of Punjab

Several parts of Punjab experienced rainfall on Friday evening, leading to a slight dip in temperatures, although hot weather prevailed for most of the day. Sangrur, Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Moga, Mohali and Rupnagar received showers, providing temporary relief from the heat. The storm in Patiala caused widespread damage, uprooting trees and blocking key intersections in the city. (HT Photo)

In Bathinda, stray incidents of hailstorms were reported near Bhagta Bhai Ka and Salabatpura areas, accompanied by dusty winds. The city saw light showers around 8 pm, with the maximum temperature reaching 42.6°C. Bathinda’s chief agriculture officer, Jagdish Singh, said that while the weather changed in the evening, initial reports indicated no significant impact on the wheat crop.

Ferozepur recorded light rainfall at around 3 pm, while Moga experienced windy conditions followed by a brief spell of rain.

Patiala, however, faced a more severe weather event. A powerful thunderstorm struck the city in the evening, with wind speeds reaching up to 118 km/h, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm caused widespread damage, uprooting trees and blocking key intersections such as Bhupindra Road, Leela Bhawan and Sheranwala Gate. The strong winds also disrupted traffic, with trees crashing onto roads, vehicles and power lines, leaving the city in chaos.