Stubble burning cases in Punjab cross 600

Punjab recorded 60 fresh cases of stubble burning, taking the total count to 621 since September 15 — more than half of which (380) have been reported in the past seven days alone.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, Tarn Taran remains the worst-affected district, with 21 new cases on Saturday and 196 overall.

It is followed by Amritsar with 144 cases, also in Majha, while farm fire activity has also begun rising across the Malwa belt, which had seen only sporadic cases until mid-October. Ferozepur has reported 67 cases, Patiala 35 and Sangrur 28.

Officials said of the total 621 incidents, 380 have been reported over the past seven days. With nearly half of the paddy crop already harvested and the wheat sowing season underway, the next few days are expected to see a surge in burning as farmers rush to clear their fields within a limited time window.

While this year’s numbers remain significantly lower than the 1,749 incidents recorded during the same period last year, authorities have cautioned that the situation could worsen in the coming weeks as harvesting reaches its peak.

Farm fires typically spike in mid-October, but this season’s delayed harvesting due to untimely rains during the first week of the month has pushed the trend slightly ahead.

The PPCB, which monitors stubble burning from September 15 to November 30, recorded 10,909 farm fire cases last year, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725 incidents.

Rajeev Gupta, nodal officer, PPCB, said, “Farm fires so far are down by nearly 70% as compared to last year. This is an outcome of the collective efforts of field officials and deputy commissioners who have been working round the clock. Besides, the government has already provided machinery to farmers for ex-situ management of paddy stubble.”

He added that the PPCB had identified hotspot areas, especially in Malwa districts, and deployed additional manpower to ensure strict enforcement and close monitoring in those regions.

Experts believe that this year’s number of farm fire incidents were low because of late harvesting of paddy season because of untimely rain in the first week of this month.

As per the PPCB data, only 52.28% of the 31.72 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation has been harvested so far.

While Amritsar and Tarn Taran have touched the 80% mark, paddy harvesting is still below 50% in Muktsar, Ferozepur, Barnala, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mansa and Ferozepur, all part of the Malwa region, known for high-yield paddy cultivation, which contributes the most to stubble burning.

Crackdown intensified

Punjab Police have so far registered 241 FIRs against farmers for violating stubble-burning norms. Of these, 68 FIRs have been lodged in Tarn Taran alone — the district reporting the highest number of farm fire incidents. The farmers have been booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

To curb stubble burning, the pollution board has made 276 “red entries” in the land records of violators — a step that bars them from availing agricultural loans or selling land. The PPCB has also imposed environmental compensation worth ₹15.15 lakh in 296 cases, of which ₹10.02 lakh has been recovered.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued show-cause notices to 338 nodal officers for failing to prevent stubble-burning incidents in their respective areas. Officials said disciplinary action would follow against those who fail to ensure compliance with crop residue management guidelines.

Despite repeated appeals and government incentives promoting in-situ crop residue management and the use of specialised machinery, many farmers continue to prefer burning as a quick and cost-effective method for field clearance. Authorities said joint teams of the revenue, agriculture, and police departments have been deployed to curb further violations and enforce strict compliance across the state.

Sangrur DC warns of strict consequences if stubble burning is not prevented

As paddy harvest picks up in Malwa belt, the Sangrur district administration has made it clear to all cluster officials, police and nodal officials to work effectively to prevent stubble burning or be prepared to face consequences.

Addressing a meeting at the local District Administrative Complex’s meeting hall with the senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal, additional deputy commissioner Amit Bambi, SPs and other officials, he instructed cluster officers to report any nodal officers under their supervision who are reluctant to perform their duties.

He clarified that employees/officers failing to perform their tasks will face consequences. He noted that this time, stubble burning incidents were being closely monitored by the Supreme Court and central agencies tasked with preventing environmental pollution. The entire activity is being monitored via satellite.

He directed administrative and police officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward paddy stubble burning and conduct joint patrols in sensitive areas. All SDMs, DSPs, and SHOs were instructed to step out of their offices and maintain strict vigilance in the field. It was made clear that if any farmer sets fire to fields, not only will the farmer face fines and punishment, but the officers and SHOs concerned will also face serious consequences.

DC Rahul Chaba stated that special attention was needed in the coming days to prevent stubble burning in the district. He said cluster officers should visit villages with police personnel and spread the message against burning paddy stubble. He emphasised that joint patrols by civil and police officials will effectively deter people from setting crop residue on fire.

The deputy commissioner directed that meetings be held with sarpanches, farmer unions, and influential individuals in all villages of Sangrur district. Additionally, announcements regarding not burning stubble should be made from gurdwaras, temples, and other religious places. If anyone obstructs awareness efforts, their information should be immediately reported to the police. He also mentioned that there was no shortage of machinery for proper stubble management in Sangrur district, and farmers need to be encouraged to use it.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal stated that cases will be registered against farmers who burn stubble. No leniency will be shown to any individual or organisation violating the orders of the Supreme Court, and strict legal action will be ensured.