Stuck in Muscat, Muktsar woman seeks Centre’s help to return for son’s last rites

The family of a 35-year-old woman, who is stuck in Muscat, urged the central government to facilitate her return to India so that she could attend the last rites of her eight-year-old son. The family members submitted a written representation to Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal so that the matter could be taken up with the ministry of external affairs.

Manga Singh of Muktsar said his son passed away last week due to blood cancer but his body has been lying in the hospital for over a week as the family awaits his wife Kiran’s return.

“The treatment of his son’s illness pushed the family deep into debt. Due to this financial hardship, his wife went to Oman in September last year to earn money. Agents had assured her a monthly salary of ₹30,000 for domestic work in Muscat,” he said.

He added that after learning about the death of her son, she immediately requested permission to return to India but her employer demanded lakhs of rupees in exchange for allowing her to return. “The employer refused to provide her travel documents to her due to which she was unable to travel back to India for her son’s cremation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seechewal said that the case has immediately been brought into the notice of the ministry of external affairs.