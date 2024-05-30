 Student empowerment workshop held at Agri varsity - Hindustan Times
Student empowerment workshop held at Agri varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 30, 2024 08:42 PM IST

PAU's workshop on counselling techniques by psychologist Neha Lakhanpal empowers students and faculty. PAU celebrates International Day for Biological Diversity with awareness events.

A two-day workshop on “counselling techniques for empowering yourself” was organised by the department of human development and family studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for the postgraduate and elective students, and faculty members. The resource person was psychologist Neha Lakhanpal. She provided a theoretical framework and practical sessions on behavioural modification techniques, real self vs ideal self, positive self-concept and thought paradigm. According to the information, the workshop included activities for a deeper understanding of the concepts.

PAU marks International Day for Biological Diversity

The department of forestry and natural resources in collaboration with the NSS unit of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated International Day for Biological Diversity by organising different events under the theme titled “Be Part of the Plan.” It aimed at creating awareness and sensitising students regarding the importance of biological diversity. Around 300 students participated in the programme, sponsored by National Biodiversity Authority through the Punjab Biodiversity Board, Punjab State Council of Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

