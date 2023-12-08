close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student held with 2kg heroin in Jalandhar

Student held with 2kg heroin in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 08, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that acting on the tip-off, cops set up a special check post near Wadala chowk and intercepted the accused

The CIA wing of Jalandhar commissionerate arrested a 23-year-old alleged drug smuggler and recovered 2kg heroin from him on Thursday.

The accused in custody of Jalandhar police on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The accused in custody of Jalandhar police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Pankaj Kumar, is student of BA final year in a local college.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that acting on the tip-off, cops set up a special check post near Wadala chowk and intercepted the accused.

He added on checking, police recovered 2kg heroin in a polythene bag.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he brought the consignment from his contacts in border areas. Pankaj said his parents were involved in smuggling of poppy husk but after his father’s death, he and his brother started smuggling heroin from border areas into Jalandhar,” the commissioner said.

Sharma said police were looking into backwards and forwards linkages of the accused to trace the drug chain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out