Student held with 2kg heroin in Jalandhar

The CIA wing of Jalandhar commissionerate arrested a 23-year-old alleged drug smuggler and recovered 2kg heroin from him on Thursday. The accused in custody of Jalandhar police on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The accused, Pankaj Kumar, is student of BA final year in a local college.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that acting on the tip-off, cops set up a special check post near Wadala chowk and intercepted the accused.

He added on checking, police recovered 2kg heroin in a polythene bag.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he brought the consignment from his contacts in border areas. Pankaj said his parents were involved in smuggling of poppy husk but after his father’s death, he and his brother started smuggling heroin from border areas into Jalandhar,” the commissioner said.

Sharma said police were looking into backwards and forwards linkages of the accused to trace the drug chain.