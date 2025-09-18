Student stabs classmate in Haryana’s Sonepat

A Class 9 student stabbed and injured his classmate at a government school in Sonepat’s Garhi Brahman village on Wednesday for trying to disrupt an ongoing physical altercation. The 15-year-old sustained injuries and was rushed to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan. (Shutterstock)

According to police, the incident occurred when two students were fighting in the classroom and no teacher was present there.

“The victim intervened and asked the two students to stop fighting. Angered by the interference the accused stabbed him with a knife and the classmates informed the teachers. He was rushed to Sonepat civil hospital from where he was referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan,” said an investigating officer Narender Singh.

The police officer said that the doctors said that the injured person is not in a situation to record his statement and a case will be lodged after registering his statement.

School principal Aman Khattar said that the incident occurred during lunch time. He said that the accused student will be terminated from the school.

The injured student’s family said that the accused had threatened to kill the victim two days ago and he had issued threats on Instagram also.