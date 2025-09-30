Students of PU’s UICET dept stage protest over authorities getting ‘affidavit filled forcibly’

Students of University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) staged a protest at the chairperson’s office on Monday over allegations that the chairperson was making first year students fill them up forcibly. They were later joined by various student parties of Panjab University while the chairperson was allegedly forced to leave her office. Various student parties including Sath, National Students Union of India (NSUI), Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar, Students For Society and All India Students Association (AISA) joined the protest. (HT File)

As per a student, the chairperson had told students that their admission will be cancelled and they will not be given attendance if they don’t fill the affidavit. They were presented with already filled versions of the affidavit with their names already filled on it as the department officials asked them to sign it. Further, the students alleged that they would also be fined ₹100 if the affidavit is not signed.

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) vice president Ashmeet Singh and joint secretary Mohit Manderna were also present for this.

Speaking here, Singh said, “We want to warn the ‘Sanghi’ officials that if they have threatened the students, we will give them a befitting reply. All the students will protest together and not allow students to be threatened like this,” he added.

While chairperson Anupama Sharma was unavailable for comment, vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “The affidavit is a part of the Handbook of Information and had to be filled at the time of the admission. We are following the court’s orders by getting them filled and all first years who joined PU will have to get them filled as per the court’s directions.” PU chief of university security Vikram Singh added that he has submitted a report regarding Monday’s protest to the senior officials.

While the matter is pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court, it was listed for hearing on Monday but couldn’t be taken up. It is now scheduled for hearing on October 14.

The plea was filed by former PUCSC vice president Archit Garg. It first came up for hearing on July 7. The court had observed that students seeking admission into PU will have to abide by the varsity’s decision of taking an undertaking from students over ‘permission before protests’, pending a decision in the court.

Garg had filed the plea challenging the legality and constitutionality of the university’s requirement for students to sign an affidavit allegedly restricting the right to protest, assemble and express dissent.

Meanwhile, students have been organising meetings to decide on the next course of protest after telling first year students to boycott filling this app. The Dean University Instruction had sought data from all departments regarding how many students have filled the affidavit but the data has not yet been compiled. Students will hold a protest outside the V-C office on Tuesday.