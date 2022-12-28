Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Students protest after worm found in Kurukshetra University’s hostel food

Students protest after worm found in Kurukshetra University's hostel food

Published on Dec 28, 2022 06:49 PM IST

The incident took place on Tuesday night when one of the students found a worm in the food served to him and later he told this to other students

Students protest after worm found in Kurukshetra University’s hostel food (ANI File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Hundreds of students of Kurukshetra University held a protest in the institute’s campus after they allegedly found a worm in the food served to them in one of the varsity hostels.

According to information, the incident took place on Tuesday night when one of the students found a worm in the food served to him and later he told this to other students, following which they took photos and videos of the food.

The students raised questions over the quality of food being served to them in the Vivekananda hostel and held a protest at the office of the chief warden, demanding action against the canteen contractor.

The protesting students alleged that this is the third such incident in the past three months and no steps have been taken even as they had raised this issue with the concerned officials.

The university staff tried to pacify the students, saying that the canteen has been shut with immediate effect.

Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations of Kurukshetra University, said that the canteen has been shut immediately and students associated with this canteen have been shifted to the nearby canteen.

A committee has been formed and samples of the food have been sent to the lab for examination, he said, adding that the committee will submit its report within two-three days and action will be taken as per the findings of the inquiry report.

