Subhash Chawla is new Chandigarh Congress chief
Former Chandigarh mayor Subhash Chawla, 66, is the new chief of the local Congress unit.
KC Venugopal, general secretary, All India Congress Committee, on Tuesday issued a letter on behalf of the party president, appointing Chawla as the president of Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.
Chawla replaces Pardeep Chhabra, who has held the post for around six years. A two-time councillor, Chawla lost the last municipal election in 2016.
The change in the party’s leadership has taken place at a time the MC is due for fresh elections later in the year. Currently, the party has only five councillors in the 26-member House.
Devender Singh Babla, Congress councillor and leader of opposition in Chandigarh MC, welcomed Chawla’s appointment.
