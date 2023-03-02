Sub-inspector among 2 cops held for taking 50,000 bribe in Punjab’s Phagwara

Jalandhar : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed sub-inspector (SI), identified as Rachpal Singh, earlier posted as SHO, and a head constable Sukhjit Singh, of sadar police station, Phagwara, for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed sub-inspector (SI), identified as Rachpal Singh, earlier posted as SHO, and a head constable Sukhjit Singh, of sadar police station, Phagwara, for accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000.

A VB spokesperson said the action was taken after Rajwant Kaur of Sultanpur Lodhi lodged a complaint on the ‘Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line’.

The complainant alleged that police officials demanded ₹2.5 lakh as a bribe to release her son who was “illegally confined” in the police station, the spokesperson said.

“The deal was struck at ₹50,000. Her son was released by the accused cops after 20 hours by taking this gratification,” he said.

A case under Sections 347, 389, 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police personnel at the VB police station in Jalandhar, the spokesperson said.