Sub-inspector among 2 cops held for taking 50,000 bribe in Punjab’s Phagwara

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 02, 2023 01:57 AM IST

Jalandhar : The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) nabbed sub-inspector (SI), identified as Rachpal Singh, earlier posted as SHO, and a head constable Sukhjit Singh, of sadar police station, Phagwara, for accepting a bribe of ₹50,000

A VB spokesperson said the action was taken after Rajwant Kaur of Sultanpur Lodhi lodged a complaint on the ‘Chief Minister Anti-Corruption Action Line’.

The complainant alleged that police officials demanded 2.5 lakh as a bribe to release her son who was “illegally confined” in the police station, the spokesperson said.

“The deal was struck at 50,000. Her son was released by the accused cops after 20 hours by taking this gratification,” he said.

A case under Sections 347, 389, 120-B of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused police personnel at the VB police station in Jalandhar, the spokesperson said.

