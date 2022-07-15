Sub-inspector held for taking 4,000 bribe in Rewari

The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 to settle a land dispute.

A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said Rajender, a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.

“Anil Kumar was the investigating officer and he had called both the parties and sorted out their issue. He sought ₹4,000 from Rajender as he had sorted the issue without any police action. We had arrested him red-handed while accepting the bribe,” the spokesman added.