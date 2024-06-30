Subsidy on 2.3K-quintal hybrid maize seeds for state farmers

In order to promote farm diversification plan in the state, the Punjab department of agriculture and farmers welfare has decided to provide subsidy on hybrid seeds of kharif maize and cover over 4,700 hectares area under it. The purpose is to wean farmers from water-guzzling paddy crop to save the groundwater.

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said farmers can avail ₹100 as subsidy on purchase of every 1 kg of hybrid maize seeds, recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The subsidy for hybrid kharif maize seeds will be provided for a maximum 5 acres of area or 40 kg per farmer. A total of 2,300-quintal seeds will be made available to the state farmers at a subsidised price.

Under maize demonstrations, he further said that 4,700 hectares will be covered for which farmers will receive a financial support of ₹6,000 per hectare for fertilisers, insecticides etc.

To wean farmers from water-guzzling paddy crop to save the groundwater, the minister said the state had set a target to cultivate kharif maize on a record 2 lakh hectares, almost double as compared to the last year.

Urging the state farmers to take maximum benefits of the scheme, he said the subsidy amount would be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s bank accounts. For subsidy, one can apply online at agrimachinerypb.com.