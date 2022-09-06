Successive Congress governments in Himachal ignored women, poor: CM

Launching a fresh attack on the opposition Congress, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the party ruled the state for many years but did nothing to uplift the women, poor and the downtrodden.

Thakur was addressing a public meeting at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district under the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh’ programme.

Thakur said his government in over four-and-a-half years tenure has ensured a balanced and all-round development of the state with a focus on the welfare of the poor and needy.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated 40 development projects worth ₹235 crore and laid foundation stones for 15 projects with an outlay of over ₹99 crore. Major projects inaugurated by the CM include the centre of excellence in mental health, the building of a nursing school, girls’ hostel, boys’ hostel, and PG girls’ hostel at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.

The CM said the state has made significant development in various sectors like road connectivity, education, health, power, rural development, tourism, agriculture and horticulture since 1948.

He said the number of health institutions has gone up to 4,320 in 75 years, while the state now has a road network of 39,354 km.

He said the current government was spending over ₹1,300 crore annually on providing social security pensions to the needy as compared to only ₹400 crore, spent by the previous Congress government.

“This reflects our commitment towards the welfare of common masses,” he said adding that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna have also provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor.

He also slammed Congress for ‘playing cheap politics’ when the state and country were going through tough times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CM said that the ‘Naari Ko Naman’ programme was launched from Dharamshala under which 50% concession for the women in the bus fare.

It was not a political move, but a small step towards women’s empowerment, he said.

Thakur also announced the opening of a new fire substation for the Changar area of the Nagrota Bagwan assembly segment. He also said that SDM Nagrota Bagwan will camp at Baroh for two days a week so that the people of the Changar area could be facilitated.